VAR dominates frustrated Moyes’ reaction despite West Ham win at Leeds

David Moyes made his frustrations over VAR known in his post-match reaction following West Ham’s 2-1 win over Leeds at Elland Road.

The Hammers fell behind to an early Mateusz Klich penalty after Patrick Bamford was brought down by Lukasz Fabianski. However, Tomas Soucek equalised before the break and Angelo Ogbonna headed in a 79th minute winner.

The three points sees them move up to fifth in the league, but Moyes’ focus was on the decision to allow Leeds to retake their penalty.

Klich actually saw his first attempt saved by Fabianski, but the goalkeeper had stepped in front of his line before making the stop. That was pulled up by VAR, and Michael Oliver was instructed to give Leeds a second bite at the cherry.

And without any prompting in his interview with Sky Sports, Moyes soon brought up the issue.

Asked what he thought of West Ham’s display, he said: “I was pleased. I think you should talk about because of the goal, the penalty. There’s not much I can say, you may as well let the referees talk about it really. Anyway, great performance by the players, really good.”

Moyes was then asked how pleased he was by the response of his players to falling behind. Again though, the penalty call was at the centre of his response.

“I thought we played really well tonight against a good Leeds team who are difficult to play against.

“But until we get the rules sorted out I don’t think I’m going to be too happy. But it doesn’t really matter what I say, maybe there will be more influential managers [who will] make a difference with what they say.”

Finally, the Scotsman was asked if he thought the decision to let Leeds retake the penalty was harsh. In response, Moyes said: “It’s probably better you [the media] discuss it, because you’re not discussing the football anymore. You’re discussing VAR decisions all the time.

“You’re better asking me about the football and I’ll try and answer those questions the best I can.”

West Ham ‘in a good position’

Having gone into the match in eighth place, the result saw West Ham move up three positions to fifth. That puts them ahead of Manchester City, Manchester United and Southampton until tomorrow at least.

It was also their sixth win in 12 games this season, a much improved start compared to recent years.

And although Moyes played that down, he seemed happy with what his squad has done so far.

“I think we’ve got ourselves in a good position,” he added. “We’ve won a few games, but no more than that.

“But I do think this group of players are capable and I think we’ve played well against a lot of teams. We’re showing that we compete which is a big thing for me.”

The London club will be hoping to continue their good opening to the campaign when they take on Crystal Palace on Wednesday.