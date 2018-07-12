Varane link unlikely as Man Utd press on with Alderweireld plan

Manchester United are set to push ahead with efforts to bring in Toby Alderweireld, despite promising reports in Spain suggesting Raphael Varane could be made available.

Reports on Wednesday claimed United had been given renewed hope of a deal for the Tottenham defender after submitting an increased offer – of which Spurs now look likely to accept.

However, the club could be given something additional to think about after reports in Spain suggested another long-term Jose Mourinho target, Varane, could also be made available.

According to the report in Don Balon, Varane has been given the green light to leave Real Madrid this summer by his Los Blancos teammate Sergio Ramos. Mourinho has persistently been linked with a €60million deal for his long-term .

According to the report, Ramos has told Real president Florentino Perez he should cash in on the injury-prone Frenchman and bring in Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso as his replacement. It’s claimed club captain Ramos – who has a large say on Real’s transfer activity – believes Alonso would compliment his game and prove a more reliable figure than Varane, who is yet to clock up 30 league games over a single season.

However, we understand links to Varane are unfounded and Real have no intention of letting the player leave the Bernabeu this summer after his impressive dispays at the back end of last season and again, for France, during the World Cup.

It means United will push ahead with their efforts to sign Alderweireld in a compromised £50m deal and Tottenham already planning for life after the Belgian by submitted a firm move to sign Croatia World Cup defender Domagoj Vida.

Fancy the best United news direct to your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.