Varane outlines Prem differences after Man Utd debut; relishing Ronaldo reunion

Raphael Varane admitted the Premier League is “very intense” after making his Man Utd debut versus Wolves, and is relishing his looming Cristiano Ronaldo reunion.

The French centre-half, 28, impressed on his Man Utd debut on Sunday. If the ex-Real Madrid ace thought his first outing would be a simple one, however, Adama Traore had other ideas.

Traore earned top marks in our player ratings for the match, though Varane wasn’t far behind – in stark contrast to Jadon Sancho.

Varane oozed quality, and but for being beaten by Romain Saiss twice at a corner, stood up strong as Man Utd were forced to defend for long spells.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Varane spoke of the “intensity” and pace of the English game when reflecting on his Man Utd debut.

“I was very, very happy to be here and to help the team get this victory,” said Varane (via the PA). The feeling is absolutely amazing.

“The Premier League is very intense. The game is very fast and you know when you play this game, you are very concentrated and it’s very intense. I came here for that feeling.

“The atmosphere is fantastic and the game is very fast. You have a lot of action during the game. You have to be focused because it never stops. It’s attack, attack, counter-attack and it’s very fast.”

Varane will soon be joined by a familiar face at Man Utd. He spent seven years with Ronaldo at the Bernabeu in a remarkable period of success that brought four Champions League titles.

Unsurprisingly, Varane is ecstatic to once again be linking up with the Portuguese icon.

He said: “I am very happy. He’s a legend and all players can learn when you play with him.

“It’s a great help for all players, for all young players, and of course he never stops scoring goals so he will help the team.”

Meanwhile, Edinson Cavani will remain available to Man Utd next month after Uruguay cancelled his call-up for the September World Cup qualifiers.

The Premier League announced last week that its clubs would not release players for international duty which involved travel to countries covered by the British Government’s ‘red list’ coronavirus restrictions.

Uruguay is on that list. That would mean Cavani being required to quarantine in a Government-approved hotel for 10 days on his return to the UK.

However, the Uruguayan federation confirmed on Sunday that Cavani would no longer be called up for the matches against Peru, Bolivia and Ecuador. They were previously hopeful of having the centre-forward for those games.

Instead, he will continue working with Man Utd during the international break. He should therefore be available for selection in their subsequent games. Their first game after the break is at home to Newcastle on 11th September. Cristiano Ronaldo is projected to make his second club debut on that date.

