Varane reveals he turned down Man Utd move this summer

Raphael Varane has revealed he rejected an offer from Manchester United this summer.

France international Varane has been regularly linked with a move to Old Trafford after establishing himself as one of the best centre-backs in Europe.

Jose Mourinho signed Varane from Lens while in charge of Real Madrid, and the 23-year-old admits it was hard to turn down a reunion with the Portuguese.

“Of course it’s flattering. Manchester United are a very big club,” he told Canal+ of the interest. “But from the moment when Madrid and I are in sync on my project, there’s no questions to ask yourself.

“I have always said I feel good in Madrid. It’s not easy to say ‘No’ to Jose Mourinho, but you have to weigh up the pros and the cons. We’re men, we have decisions to make and that’s how it is.

“It was really that trust, that support which was important for me, and when I was reassured on that point, there was no question of it any more.”