No other Premier League club would appoint Manchester United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager if he became available, according to one pundit.

After sacking Jose Mourinho in December 2018, United looked to one of their own in Solskjaer to deliver. The former Red Devil made a flying start, winning away at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. He subsequently earned a long-term contract and has recently signed an extension.

Indeed, his latest terms came after he reached the Europa League final and finished second in the Premier League.

United may not have any silverware to show under Solskjaer, but they have certainly had chances to win. Four semi-finals came and went before the loss to Villarreal on penalties in May.

The Red Devils may have bolstered their ranks with Jadon Sancho and, more recently, Raphael Varane. According to talkSPORT‘s Alex Crook, though, Solskjaer will always have a tactical flaw.

“If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer became available, how many of those clubs would even consider him as their new manager?” the pundit and reporter asked.

“I don’t think any would consider him as their new manager.

“From what I’m told he can lose his rag with the players. You don’t achieve what he did as a player without having that winning mentality. I don’t think niceness is the problem.”

Crook also insisted that Solskjaer has struggled in big matches with his tactics.

But the only reason for his recent inability to get over the line is his management skills, he added.

Solskjaer gets Man Utd criticism

“Tactically he’s been found out. He was found out in that Europa League final, he was found out in the Europa League semi-final the previous season,” Crook said.

“He was found out by Leicester in the FA Cup when he picked the completely wrong team and ended up going out of that competition.

“Every time they’ve got in a position to challenge for silverware, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come up short.

“It’s not because he’s too nice, it’s because he’s not a good enough manager.”

United hope Sancho and Varane will get them over the line for silverware. However, the Premier League could be a tough battle with Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea all looking strong again.