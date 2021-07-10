Raphael Varane is inching ever closer to Manchester United after it was claimed the Red Devils are now just £12m away from settling on a transfer fee with Real Madrid.

The Red Devils look set for a busy summer window, with Jadon Sancho already close to signing in a £73million deal. However, a world-class centre-back to partner Harry Maguire has always been uppermost in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s thoughts.

Real Madrid star Varane continues to be tipped to make the move to Manchester. Indeed, Spanish publication Sport claims the player has already ‘given his word’ to the club that he wants to join.

Varane is said to want a deal wrapped up within a two-week deadline, as he ends a 10-year stay in Spain.

Furthermore, new Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly resigned to seeing the Frenchman leave.

Now United’s prospects of landing Varane have taken a double – and significant leap forwards.

As per Bleacher Report’s Rob Blanchette, United are now just £12m short of matching Real’s asking price.

Despite Varane now having just 12 months to run on his deal, Real are understood to be seeking €65m (£55.5m) for the star.

United’s latest offer is thought to be around the €50m (£43.5m) mark – but it’s an obstacle both clubs expect to overcome.

“#MUFC are currently £12m short of Varane’s price, but PSG’s confirmation of Ramos should help the negotiations between United & Madrid to move forward,” he said on Twitter.

“Real need the cash and don’t want to lose the player on a free.

“Varane wants to leave. Time to get this done.”

In addition, it’s also been claimed that Varane only has eyes on a transfer to United. According to Spanish journalist Jorge Calabres, Varane has snubbed PSG in favour of the move to Old Trafford.

Indeed, it’s believed the Ligue 1 giants only pushed through the signing of his Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos after getting word that Varane’s heart is on a move elsewhere.

“PSG decided to sign Sergio Ramos instead of Raphael Varane because the Frenchman preferred to join Manchester United,” Calabre told his El Bunker channel.

United are understood to have offered Varane a package worth £200,000 a week.

Ferdinand talks up Varane abilities

Rio Ferdinand, meanwhile, claims he’s already texted Varane trying to coax him into making the switch.

Furthermore, the defender is already getting excited about the prospect of seeing Varane and Maguire play together.

“He brings an absolute winning mentality,” he said on his Vibe with Five podcast. “I think he’s played in 14 finals and won 14. So there’s an absolute winning mentality. He knows how to win, he’s got great experience and he’s an unbelievable specimen by the way.

“I’ve been saying alongside Maguire he needs someone with some pace the way Man United play.

“I’ve seen Man United in problems and in trouble in games. It’s given teams they play a bit of confidence. They can see a chink in the armour of Man United. People know if they can get people one v one or play the ball over the defence, into one of the channels and then it’s a race.

“We haven’t had the players quick enough to do that in the centre-back areas. If you get someone like him, people start thinking ‘well we ain’t gonna play the ball over the top. Varane is gonna eat that up.’

“Someone like him, he’ll bring that authority I hope to the back line.”

