Reports from Spain have revealed Raphael Varane underwent a ‘change of heart’ regarding his proposed Man Utd transfer and feels ‘uncomfortable’ at the latest development.

With Jadon Sancho’s acquisition officially confirmed on Friday, Man Utd’s main focus has shifted to securing Varane’s signature. The Real Madrid ace has been identified as the perfect man to partner Harry Maguire at centre-half.

Personal terms over the switch are believed to have already been agreed. The hold up preventing a breakthrough stems from the transfer fee involved.

Various media outlets have given their view on the disparity between the two clubs’ valuations.

The Mirror claimed Madrid want £50m, while United are only willing to pay £40m. The Express (citing Spanish publication AS), meanwhile, declare Man Utd believe they can pull off the coup for just £34.2m.

Regardless, one thing is clear – the two clubs remain apart on how much Varane is worth just 12 months away from becoming a free agent.

The pair may not be in agreement, but Varane remains steadfast in his desire to join the Red Devils after a ‘change of heart’.

The AS report claims the 28-year-old initially wished to stay at the Bernabeu after Sergio Ramos’ exit.

The Spanish veteran joined PSG for free which opened the door for Varane to become the defence’s leading light.

As such, the centre-half wished to ‘stick rather than twist’. But when the club were not forthcoming to his demands of improved terms, Varane reversed course and eyed an exit.

Varane ‘uncomfortable’ at latest development

With the saga continuing to rumble on, Varane has refused to upset the applecart

Accordingly, news recently emerged he had duly reported to Madrid’s pre-season training at Valdebebas.

However, per a second AS report, that has left the Frenchman feeling ‘uncomfortable’, with it inferred he wants a resolution quickly.

