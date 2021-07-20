An agreement over the prospective Raphael Varane transfer to Man Utd is reportedly ‘hours away’ with the Red Devils seemingly on the verge of overcoming their strained relations with Real Madrid, per reports.

Man Utd’s summer window is beginning to take shape in a big way. Jadon Sancho will soon put the finishing touches on his long-awaited move to Old Trafford. His capture led to the club’s focus shifting towards signing a world class defender to partner Harry Maguire.

Raphael Varane has been widely reported to be the main man in their crosshairs despite one pundit believing he will struggle in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, speculation has ramped up a £43.1.million (€50m) deal is close to completion. The 28-year-old is in the final year of his contract and Real boss Carlo Ancelotti was previously stated to be resigned to losing his star centre half.

Now, trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Varane’s desire to make the move.

He tweeted that Varane is ‘ready to accept their contract bid’. Furthermore, he insisted the defender wishes to experience the Premier League.

Real Madrid magazine, MadridistaReal, took it a step further, stating an agreement over a Varane transfer is just ‘hours away.’

All signs point towards a second blockbuster recruit for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer. Man Utd have recently been maligned for failing to land their top targets, making their progress over a deal with Real Madrid all the more impressive.

What’s more, of all the clubs to secure an agreement with, Real would’ve been one of the most reluctant.

Man Utd overcome frosty Real relations

That stems from a souring of relations between the two clubs dating back to 2015.

The Express highlight the breakdown in David de Gea’s prospective transfer six years ago that drove a wedge between the pair.

Transfer Chatter 20 July - Phillips to Brighton, Barcelona want Pogba, Man City keen on Nuno Mendes Liverpool's Nat Phillips could be on his way to Brighton, Barcelona want Paul Pogba and Man City are keen on Nuno Mendes.

The Spanish goalkeeper was heavily tipped to leave for the Bernabeu as Man Utd struggled in the post-Ferguson era.

A late fax was infamously blamed for the deal breaking down at the eleventh hour. Man Utd were reportedly under the impression Real’s approach was a ‘sabotage job’ as an ‘explosive row’ broke out.

A frosty relationship between the clubs remained for many years. Gareth Bale’s potential switch to Old Trafford was ‘flatly refused’, while a Cristiano Ronaldo return never got off the ground.

Thankfully for Man Utd fans, the storm has subsided and per reports, an agreement with Varane will soon be reached.

READ MORE: Barcelona to scupper Real Madrid plans with Man Utd swap proposal