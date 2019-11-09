Jamie Vardy scored and assisted as Leicester produced a fine second half display to overcome Arsenal 2-0.

Despite Leicester having the better of the opening few minutes, it was the Gunners who created the first clear chance, but Alexandre Lacazette curled his shot just wide of the post after some fine build up play from the visitors.

Ayoze Perez then spurned a great chance for the Foxes as he latched on to a stray pass from Hector Bellerin, but the former Newcastle striker blazed his shot well over the bar.

The sides continued to trade half-chances, with Leicester edging a very wet first half.

Leicester upped the tempo in the second half as Arsenal tired significantly.

Wilfred Ndidi should have opened the scoring just after the break, but the Nigerian side-footed on to the crossbar after fine work down the right by Ricardo Pereira.

Bellerin then hit a shot just over for Arsenal, as he went unchallenged as he drove towards the Leicester penalty area.

But it was the home side who deservedly broke the deadlock after some wonderful one touch passing led to Youri Tielemans supplying Jamie Vardy to sweep home past Bernd Leno.

James Maddison doubled their lead soon after, expertly smashing the ball into the corner after more great work from Jamie Vardy.

Arsenal offered little in response to going two down, in a performance that will only add to the pressure on Unai Emery.