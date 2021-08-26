Striker wants to end career at Leicester despite previous ‘Big Six’ links

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has spoken of his intention to end his career at the King Power.

The 34-year-old has become one of the Premier League’s most prolific forwards in recent years. He scored 24 goals during the 2015/16 campaign as the Foxes lifted their first ever title in the top flight.

Vardy was also the Prem’s top goalscorer in 19/20 after notching 23 strikes in 35 appearances.

The Englishman, capped 26 times at international level, has previously attracted interest from Arsenal.

They were supposedly hoping to sign him in the summer following Leicester’s league triumph.

But Vardy rebuffed their approach and will continue to do so until he retires.

While appearing on A League of Their Own, the player was quizzed about his future by Jimmy Carr.

The comedian said: “Let me ask a dumb question. You still play for Leicester, right?”

Vardy confirmed his current club, to which Carr replied: “If you got an offer from one of the big boy clubs, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, would you go? Or would you stay there (at Leicester) until the end?”

Vardy responded: “No. I’d stay there until the end.” His answer, which received applause from the audience, will be great news to Leicester fans.

The Foxes have seen a number of star players move away in recent years, including Riyad Mahrez and N’Golo Kante.

They have since replaced that pair with the likes of Harvey Barnes and Wilfred Ndidi, but even they are on the wish lists of bigger teams.

Barnes, who has turned into a top winger in recent seasons, recently ended transfer speculation by signing a new four-year contract.

After the deal was agreed, he said: “I’ve been here for so many years now, it feels like home. For me, it was a no-brainer. Of course, I wanted to extend my stay here.

“I think everything that the team and the club has managed to achieve over the last two years… of course there’s a few things we’ve missed out on, but over the next few years, we’re looking to achieve those things and hopefully go on to achieve as many good things as we can. To be a part of that is going to be great.

“That new contract gives you the stability that you know going into each season. You’re not worrying about anything, and you know it’s all sorted now for the next few years, and you can just concentrate solely on football. As a team, we can go onto achieve great things.”

