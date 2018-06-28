Vardy to be given nod over Kane in England’s final group game

Jamie Vardy is set to start for England in their final World Cup group match against Belgium in Kaliningrad tonight, according to reports.

The Leicester forward is reported to have been selected for this match ahead of five-goal striker Harry Kane, with further changes expected to be made by both teams.

The match will decide which team finishes first and second, with both sides already guaranteed a place in the last 16.

Southgate indicated at his pre-match press conference on Wednesday that Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier would also come into the side, with Jordan Henderson expected to be the man he replaces.

