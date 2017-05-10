Vaulks happy at Rotherham despite Rangers interest

Rotherham midfielder Will Vaulks has admitted he has no intention of leaving the club despite a reported bid from Rangers.

The Gers were earlier this month reported to be lining up a £400,000 bid for Vaulks, who joined the Millers from Falkirk last summer.

The 23-year-old had a tough first season in English football, though, as the South Yorkshire club were relegated to Sky Bet League One with a record-low points tally in the second tier.

However, he sees his future at New York Stadium.

“I’m committed to remaining a Rotherham United player,” Vaulks said. “Even if there is interest from other clubs, I feel there is massive unfinished business for me with Rotherham.

“I can’t leave on a season like that, even if the option is there. It’s Rotherham United for me next season. I can’t see me being anywhere else.

“I don’t know if the Rangers interest is real or not. Speculation takes off quickly.”

Vaulks, who can play several positions across the midfield as well as right-back, featured 42 times in his debut season for the Millers and is looking forward to League One.

“I’ve never played in League One,” he added. “I want to go there and score some goals, to be honest. I’m disappointed with my goal tally this year.

“I want to enjoy it and hopefully play as many games as possible and help get us back up.”