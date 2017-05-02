Verratti agent to hold PSG talks as ‘Italians join Man Utd in hunt’

Marco Verratti’s agent has confirmed the player will seek talks with PSG this summer over his future.

The Italian playmaker has been heavily tipped to leave the French capital this summer after a frustrating campaign that has seen the club crash out of the Champions League in the first knockout phase and facing a battle with Monaco for the Ligue 1 crown.

Reports in Tuesday’s Italian press suggested Juventus would meet with representatives from PSG during their time in the country this week – the Serie A giants face Monaco in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday.

The report in Calciomercato claims Juventus are willing to spend up to €80million on the midfielder, who has also been tipped up as a target for Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho.

And his agent Donato Di Campli has given an update of sorts on his future to Premium Sport.

“I don’t feel like saying anything,” he commented. “A lot of wrong things have been said. I want to leave things calm, PSG aren’t in the happiest moment. We’ll ask for a meeting with the club to discuss Marco’s future.

“The club has said that Marco won’t leave, so we have to respect the will of the club.

“We will, however, make a point of the situation after the Coupe de France final.”

Verratti has also been linked with Chelsea and Barcelona this summer, though it’s believed the latter have now switched their attention to the signing of Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho.