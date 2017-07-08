Verratti in huge PSG U-turn; apologises for agent’s comments

Marco Verratti has apologised to PSG over “disrespectful” comments made by his agent and insists he is happy at the club amid ongoing links to Barcelona.

The Italy star has been heavily tipped to sign for the La Liga giants this summer, with Barcelona going public in their pursuit of the classy midfielder.

But after an outburst from his agent Donato Di Campli suggesting Verratti was like a “prisoner” at the Ligue 1 club, Verratti himself issued an apology through the club.

“We’ve gone through some tough times over the last few days,” Verratti told PSG’s website.

“I saw what my agent said and I just wanted to say that they are not my words at all. And I want to apologise to everyone at the club, the president, the fans and the players.

“I am very happy here, we got back to training today. I am thrilled to be back here and working again. I know the club trusts me and I really want to apologise once again. I don’t talk much as I have a lot of respect for Paris Saint-Germain.

“I have become the player I am today thanks to the club and that’s why I am deeply sorry. They were not my words and he made a big mistake. I hope that this will not happen again. Everyone wants to focus on working and I too want to do my best, as I always do for the club.”

Marco Verratti: "I am happy to get back to the club, my teammates, my coach."

Di Campli had told the Corrierre dello Sport that his client was trapped at PSG with Barcelona desperate to sign him.

“Marco Verratti is a prisoner of the Emir. [PSG president Nasser] Al-Khelaifi has told me that if he sells [Verratti] then they would never forgive him in Doha,” said Di Campli.

Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu had suggested Verratti was just as desperate to move to Catalonia as Barca were of having him.

“We know that the player would love to come to Barca but when you call PSG and you talk with the president, he says that he’s not for sale and there is no release clause,” he told Mundo Deportivo.

That stance now though seems to have changed with Verratti claiming he is “very happy” in the French capital.