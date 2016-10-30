Verratti rejected Real Madrid move; backs Man City to win Prem

Marco Verratti has stated that he rejected a potential Paris Saint-Germain exit amid Real Madrid interest, and spoke about the Premier League.

Despite signing a new five-year contract in the summer, Verratti has been linked with an exit from France, with rumours of a potential return to Italy cropping up recently.

The 23-year-old revealed that he did turn down a move to La Liga, but sung the praises of Real Madrid, who wanted the midfielder.

“It’s not that I technically turned Real Madrid down, it’s that when I am happy in a team, I don’t even want to begin negotiations with another club,” he told Rai Sport.

“I learned of Real Madrid interest and that was pleasing, because it doesn’t happen every day that Real Madrid ask after you, but when I’m happy at a side, I don’t want to change. I want to win something with this shirt.”

The Pescara-born Azzurri international tipped Manchester City to win the Premier League this season, and talked about the other leagues in Europe.

“Manchester City for the Premier League. They’re not going through the best moment, but I think they are the strongest team,” he added.

“I hope PSG win Ligue 1, although it won’t be easy and we must give more. In Serie A, Juventus are in a different league. The same goes for the Bundesliga and Bayern Munich.

“In Spain I go for Real Madrid.”