Vertonghen says fond Tottenham farewell as Mourinho turns to club legend

Veteran defender Jan Vertonghen has confirmed that his eight-year stay Tottenham has come to an end.

The Belgian defender joined Spurs in 2012, and has been a constant at the back over the past eight years.

The 33-year-old agreed a short-term deal to see out the extended campaign. But he has now confirmed his exit in an emotional post on his his Instagram account.

“I will miss the friends I’ve made here, the staff that make the club run, playing at the amazing new stadium & of course you fans,” he wrote.

“Thank you for all the support over the years. You’ve been amazing. We had many unbelievable memories but for now, it’s goodbye.”

His agent, Tom De Mul, revealed in February “there is a lot of interest” in the Belgian, who is now available to clubs on a free transfer.

Tottenham are also expected to confirm the departure of goalkeeper Michel Vorm. The Dutchman’s contract also expired at the end of the season.

RETURN OF THE KING

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho has confirmed that the club’s former captain Ledley King will join his coaching staff next season.

On Friday, the Spurs boss revealed his assistant coach and technical analyst Ricardo Formosinho would be leaving the club.

Spurs secured Europa League qualification for next season with a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Sunday. And Mourinho confirmed the news immediately after the game.

“I don’t think the club will be upset with me by making it official,” he told Sky Sports. “We are going to replace Ricardo with Ledley King.

“I met him. I worked quite close with him in this period. We know what he can give. I know what he has to learn and he’s very happy to do it.

“The fans of course love him, and he’s one more connection with our fans, the local community, from the young people that he knows from the academy.”

King has been working for Spurs as a club ambassador since retiring from professional football in 2012.

The 39-year-old made 315 appearances for the club across 13 seasons, during which he won a League Cup in 2008.