Vertonghen in protective boot as injury extent remains unclear

Jan Vertonghen is understood to be wearing a protective boot following the ankle injury he sustained in Tottenham’s win over West Brom.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino does not like to publicise timescales for injuries, but after the 4-0 victory against the Baggies he said it looked “very bad”.

It has been reported that the Belgium defender faces more than two months out.

Pochettino is expected shed more light on the injury in his pre-match media conference on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s clash at Manchester City, but the prognosis is not expected to be positive.

Spurs are second in the Premier League, seven points behind leaders Chelsea.