Vertonghen misses out but key man returns for crucial Tottenham clash

Tottenham will rest Jan Vertonghen at Bournemouth following a specialist’s advice on his head injury, but a key man will return on the south coast.

Spurs will have Son Heung-min back after he missed the Champions League semi-final first leg with Ajax through suspension, while Vincent Janssen was ineligible for that game but is likely to be on the bench again.

Harry Kane (ankle), Serge Aurier, Erik Lamela (both hamstring) and Harry Winks (groin) all miss out in a game that Tottenham need to win to secure a top-four finish.

Moussa Sissoko may not be risked from the start after he was forced to come early in the game against Ajax after Vertonghen’s injury, with Mauricio Pochettino keeping one eye on the return leg in Amsterdam next Wednesday.

Provisional squad: Lloris, Gazzaniga, Vorm, Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose, Walker-Peters, Foyth, Sissoko, Moura, Wanyama, Skipp, Eriksen, Alli, Llorente, Son, Janssen.

