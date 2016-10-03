Vertonghen pokes fun at Manchester City defenders on Twitter

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen clearly enjoyed the 2-0 victory against Manchester City judging by his recent Twitter ‘likes’.

Bookies Ladbrokes posted a comparison of the money spent on the starting centre-backs in the top-of-the-table clash on Sunday, with Man City’s duo of John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi costing £61million more to assemble than Vertonghen and his Belgian compatriot Toby Alderweireld.

Spurs fan account Daily Hotspur then tweeted: “.@JanVertonghen mugging off @ManCity for the second time today.”

The impressive performance from Tottenham has also seen Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola call the North London club potential title challengers this season.

Guardiola said: “Same trainer, new players. In two or three years my team will be better so in that sense it is normal. Of course, here in the Premier League there are many teams who can achieve that and Tottenham is one of them.”