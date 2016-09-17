‘Very happy’ Ranieri wants more goals from record signing

Claudio Ranieri was pleased with how his Leicester side coped after midweek CL action and wants Islam Slimani to keep banging in the goals.

The Foxes’ record signing scored twice in a 3-0 win against Burnley but the Italian has urged him to keep on finding the back of the net.

“I am very happy with the result and the performance of the players,” Ranieri told BBC Sport.

“I was curious to see how my players reacted after the Champions League and they reacted very well. After the victory in the Champions League, it was very important to continue in the Premier League.

“We scored three goals and Islam Slimani scored twice. I think our fans are very happy. It’s important Slimani continues to score because if he only scores in the first match we have a problem. He is a good lad and very happy.