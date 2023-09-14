‘Very plausible’ – Aston Villa tipped to make shock move for Man Utd outcast Jadon Sancho

Aston Villa are reportedly considering a move for out-of-favour Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho when the transfer window re-opens in January.

The 23-year-old is currently training away from the Red Devil’s squad due to a spat with Erik ten Hag after the manager criticised his performances in training.

Sancho did not take the criticism well. He released a statement on social media, stating that Ten Hag’s claims were ‘completely untrue’ and slamming the fact he has been a ‘scapegoat’ for so long.

Man Utd released a statement on Tuesday, which confirmed that Sancho will not be re-joining the first team squad while a ‘disciplinary issue’ is investigated. Sky Sports add that Sancho must ‘apologise’ before he is reintegrated.

Ten Hag is thought to be furious with the winger’s conduct. It has also been claimed in various reports that Sancho is open to a move away from Old Trafford in January as a result of the saga.

This could give clubs interested in the England international an opportunity to swoop for his signature, and it seems that Aston Villa are at the front of the queue.

Aston Villa could make January move for Sancho

According to transfer journalist Dean Jones, it is ‘very plausible’ that Aston Villa could make a move for Sancho in January.

Tottenham have also been linked with the Man Utd outcast, but Jones thinks that Villa Park is a more realistic destination for him as it stands.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones said: “It doesn’t feel like the sort of one that Tottenham are going to be looking for in the January window, from what I can tell at this stage, so I wouldn’t necessarily expect them to need to come back in for Jadon Sancho in a moment like that unless an easy loan or a really cheap deal opened up.

“Aston Villa, I’d say, is probably a bit more reasonable. We know that they’re going to be on the lookout again, for a player of that type, so I’d say that’s very plausible.

“But the big question for Jadon Sancho will be whether he even has a future within the Premier League or he needs to go back abroad again. I think that’s going to be the first thing that he has to address.”

Saudi club Al Ettifaq showed an interest in Sancho towards the end of the Saudi transfer window, but were unable to agree a deal with Man Utd. Their interest is likely to resurface in January.

Aston Villa would give Sancho an opportunity to reignite his Premier League career, though, so it will be interesting to see if they make a concrete move for the winger when the transfer window re-opens.

