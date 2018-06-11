Veteran AC Milan defender rules out Man Utd summer switch

Veteran AC Milan centre-back Leonardo Bonucci has rubbished rumours that he could join Manchester United this summer.

The Italy defender was rumoured to have been unhappy at the San Siro, just a year after he moved from Juventus in a £37million deal, sparking talk that he could be available.

While his old club Juve were winning a seventh straight Serie A title, Milan could only finish fifth and missed out on Champions League football again.

The 31-year-old made 51 appearances in all competitions this past season and is still regarded as one of the top central defenders in European football.

However, he quashed rumours about an exit when speaking to Sky Sport Italia: “There is no problem whatsoever [at Milan]. I hope these rumours will be put to bed so we can build something important.

“We’re aiming to return to the Champions League and to compete for big objectives.”

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is after at least one new centre-back this summer and is said to be close to landing unhappy Tottenham star Toby Alderweireld.

Victor Lindelof is expected to be loaned out, while there are also major doubts over the futures of Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones at Old Trafford.

