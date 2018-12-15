Veteran defender changes his tune and kills Man Utd transfer talk

Helsinborgs defender Andreas Granqvist has said a move to Manchester United would be “sensational” before killing the the speculation stone dead.

The 33-year-old Sweden international was linked with a move to United in October via reports in Sweden, and the centre-back confirmed the interest from the Old Trafford club before suggesting he was “honoured” by the talk.

Now though Granqvist has booted the talk into touch.

Granqvist told Fotboll Direkt: “With 99.9 percent certainty, we can kill the speculation here and now. It would be quite sensational, but I don’t think it will happen.

“Then I do not know if I want to. It’s with Helsinborgs I want to be.”

Granqvist, who is under contract until 2021, has changed his tune somewhat in the space of a couple of months after initially confirming the interest and claiming he would consider an offer from United.

“There is indeed interest. This time there is a kernel of truth (to the transfer rumours),” Granqvist told Expressen in October.

“I am honoured that I am linked to such a large club, and if there is a concrete offer in January, then both the club and I will accept that, but that is currently not the case.”

Granqvist was believed to be a back-up plan if United failed to get hold of Fiorentina centre-back Nikola Milenkovic, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Granqvist, who impressed at the World Cup, was tipped to sign on a short-term deal and be the man to draw the best out of expensive investment Victor Lindelof.