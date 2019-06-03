Veteran defender confirms Arsenal farewell in emotional message

Arsenal full-back Stephan Lichtsteiner has said his goodbyes to Arsenal in an emotional message after confirming he will leave the club this summer.

The 35-year-old moved to the Emirates Stadium from Juventus last summer, signing an initial one-year deal, on a free transfer, with the club having an option to extend by a further year.

Lichtsteiner appeared to post a farewell message to the Gunners on his Instagram account on Monday – and it is believed the club are not expecting an extension to his contract.

The Switzerland captain lifted the Serie A title in each of his seven years in Turin and was seen as a signing that could bring a winning mentality to Unai Emery’s squad.

Despite his influence, Arsenal finished a point outside the Premier League top four before losing 4-1 to Chelsea in the Europa League final last week – with Lichtsteiner an unused substitute – a result which means they now face a third season outside of the Champions League.

The player had hinted earlier in the season that he could leave this summer and retire from the game.

“Dear Gunners. We were close to add an important chapter to this amazing club’s history. But to be close … is unfortunately not good enough,” Lichtsteiner posted on Instagram alongside a slideshow of images from the loss to the Blues in Baku.

“This is hard to accept. I’m very disappointed. It was our objective to bring Arsenal back on the highest international level and to win trophies. Both belong to this great club.

“I wish my teammates, my coach and his staff, all hard-working employees and all Gunner fans simply the best! I’m confident our team can complete our mission next season!

“I loved to be a part of this club. It was a great challenge and experience without a happy end, unfortunately. Thank you very much for your overwhelming support! It was much appreciated! See you, Stephan”

Lichtsteiner made 23 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal and scored his only goal for the club in a 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Blackpool in October.

