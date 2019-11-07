There are major similarities between the managerial styles of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Sir Alex Ferguson, says Manchester United captain Ashley Young.

Versatile wide man Young is one of the few players to have been coached by both the legendary Ferguson and present boss Solskjaer, who spent the vast majority of his own playing career under the Scotsman.

And while the start to Solskjaer’s career in charge of United has had its fair share of ups and downs, Young believes there are similarities between the Norwegian and Ferguson.

“Since he came in it was like the boss had walked back through the door,” he is quoted as saying by The Mirror. “Same traits, same winning mentality, same desire, hunger. He has been here as a player and knows what the club is.

“That is what the club wanted and you can see at times in training he wants to put his boots on and join it. It has been fantastic and it’s like the boss has walked back in the door.”

