Veteran midfielder signs new Burton deal

Burton Albion winger Lloyd Dyer has committed to another year after signing a new one-year contract extension to remain at the club.

The 34-year-old scored seven goals for the Brewers in 2016-17 to help them the club to survival in the Sky Bet Championship.

He told Burton’s official website: “We have a great team spirit and that was what got us through.

“We also have great ability in the squad and people have underestimated us.

“It was a good season for the club and when I checked I found out that I had equalled the most goals I have scored in the Championship so overall it has been a good season for me as well.”