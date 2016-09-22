Viagra claims see Mpenza seek damages from ex-Plymouth boss

Emile Mpenza is to launch a claim for damages against Paul Sturrock over allegations made in the former Plymouth boss’ autobiography that the striker missed training after taking Viagra.

The former Argyle manager released his autobiography in late 2015 and references a time when the Belgium striker offered the somewhat unusual excuse for missing training.

It read:

“I was told in all seriousness that Emile had taken Viagra the previous night and still had an erection and wouldn’t be able to take part in training.

“The excuse has gone down in the annals of urban myths but I swear it’s true.

“Even by the standards of football’s surreal moments, it is in a class of its own.”

But now Mpenza’s agent Laurent Denis has hit out at Sturridge, claiming it has left the former Belgian international furious and damages his reputation

Speaking to the Daily Record, Denis said: “We have launched a claim for damages. Emile has been deeply shocked by this imaginary tale, which undermines his reputation and seeks to discredit him.

“Not only does the use of Viagra suggest sexual impotence but for good measure it turns out to be an illicit doping product.”

Mpenza signed for Argyle in May 2008 but was limited to just a handful of appearances in an unsuccessful and injury filled season.