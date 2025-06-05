Rangers are interested in signing Vicente Pizarro, sources have told TEAMtalk, but Russell Martin’s side have to compete with some of the top clubs in Europe to bring the Colo-Colo midfielder to Ibrox.

The Gers are entering a new era with Martin having recently been appointed the club’s first-team manager. The 39-year-old is regarded as one of the best young English coaches, despite his struggles with Southampton in the Premier League last season, while also counts Rangers among his former clubs while as a player, having spent a spell on loan in Glasgow in 2018 from Norwich City.

Just like in previous seasons, Rangers failed to challenge for the Scottish Premiership title in the 2024/25 campaign and ended up second behind leaders Celtic.

The Gers will be determined to wrestle the title from Celtic next season, and one of the players they think will help them in that quest is Colo-Colo midfielder Pizarro.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Rangers are one of several clubs closely monitoring the talented Chile international midfielder.

Pizarro, who signed a new contract with Colo-Colo in 2024, is seen as a rising star in South American football, with the 22-year-old’s performances having attracted attention from clubs in England and across Europe.

The new deal, running until December 2027, reflects Colo-Colo’s awareness of his growing demand, but it may not deter suitors this summer.

Sources have also stated there is a release clause in his deal that is of interest to clubs who are monitoring Pizarro, who won the Chilean Primera División with Colo-Colo in 2022.

Pizarro’s versatility, composure, and ability to dictate play from central midfield have made him a standout in the Chilean Primera División.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Rangers, under new manager Russell Martin, view Pizarro as an exciting talent who could bolster their midfield as they aim to compete in the Scottish Premiership and Europe.

TEAMtalk understands Pizarro is keen on a move to a top European club and harbours ambition to test himself at the highest level.

While Colo-Colo are reluctant to lose their homegrown talent, a transfer fee around £4 million is being spoken about by sources, especially with a clause in Pizarro’s contract providing leverage for negotiations.

READ MORE 🔵 Rangers rocked by top European interest in star pair – but new deal could shift balance

Rangers face competition for Vicente Pizarro – sources

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Rangers are facing strong competition for Pizarro.

TEAMtalk understands that the midfielder’s recent performances have drawn scouts from Rangers, Juventus, and Valencia, among others, to Santiago.

Clubs in England are also in the race, although specific teams remain undisclosed, adding to the competition for his signature.

As Rangers look to reshape their squad, Pizarro’s potential arrival would signal their intent to blend youth and quality.

With European interest intensifying, the Ibrox side face a crucial window to secure the promising midfielder before he makes his anticipated leap to the Old Continent.

Latest Rangers news: Everton threat, Leeds United raid

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Everton are among six clubs in the Premier League that are keen on a Rangers star.

Fraser Fletcher has also reported that Rangers have emerged as potential suitors for a Leeds United winger.

Sources have also told TEAMtalk the grand plan that Rangers have for their youth academy under 49ers Enterprises.

Who is Vicente Pizarro?

By Samuel Bannister

After captaining Colo-Colo at various youth levels in Chile, Pizarro made his senior debut in May 2021.

A left-footed midfielder, he has since gone on to play more than 100 times for the club, with whom he won the league title in 2022.

His senior international debut for Chile followed in November 2023, nearly two years after he was first called up by the national team.

Experts say Pizarro has good abilities both in terms of being able to distribute the ball well and being able to win it back from opponents.

Positional awareness is often cited as one of Pizarro’s biggest strengths.

As is habitual for Pizarro, he will hope to land himself in the right place when he makes the first transfer of his career.