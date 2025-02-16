Real Madrid could devastate Man Utd by selling Vinicius Junior and poaching £83m striker

Real Madrid could deal Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim a massive blow regarding signing Victor Gyokeres, with a report in Spain revealing how Los Blancos plan to afford the Sporting Lisbon striker as the defending Spanish champions’ plan to raid a fellow LaLiga club for one of their best players also comes to light.

Gyokeres is one of the best strikers in the world and has been a revelation for Sporting since his move from Coventry City in 2023. The Sweden international has scored 77 goals and given 23 assists in 86 matches in all competitions for the Portuguese club so far in his career.

Man Utd boss Amorim worked with Gyokeres at Sporting, and TEAMtalk understands that he would love to bring the striker to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

However, Man Utd’s quest to sign one of Europe’s most in-form strikers is in serious danger of failing as Madrid plot a move.

According to Fichajes, Madrid are interested in a deal for Gyokeres and could make a bid of €100million (£83.3m / $105m) for the Sweden international striker in the summer transfer window.

Madrid present Florentino Perez wants Kylian Mbappe to play down the left and wants to sign a “devastating” number nine.

The Madrid supremo believes that Gyokeres is the ideal player for the team and is ready to cash in on Vinicius Junior at the end of the season.

There is interest in Vinicius Junior from clubs in the Saudi Pro League, and if Madrid sell the Brazil international forward, then they would be able to afford Gyokeres.

Real Madrid plan Martin Zubimendi raid

It is not only in attack that Madrid are keen on strengthening in the summer transfer window.

Although Los Blancos have the likes of Jude Bellingham, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni in midfield, they believe that there is room for one more body.

Fichajes has reported that Madrid want to sign Martin Zubimendi from LaLiga rivals Real Sociedad in the summer transfer window.

Los Blancos are confident that their sporting project will appeal to the Spain international midfielder.

Madrid also believe that they will be able to convince Sociedad to negotiate a deal that will see them pay below Zubimendi’s release clause.

TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal are also keen on Zubimendi, who turned down a move to Liverpool last summer at the last minute and decided to stay put at Sociedad.

Latest Real Madrid news: Jorrel Hato bid, Rodrygo exit

Real Madrid are ready to make a bid for Ajax and Netherlands international star Jorrel Hato.

It has been reported that Madrid have been impressed with how Hato is good at playing as a centre-back or left-back.

Los Blancos have also noticed how good Hato is going forward and are ready to offer €40million (£33.3m / $42m) plus bonuses to secure his services in the summer transfer window.

Madrid are even willing to include one of their players to sweeten a deal.

Los Blancos have also been linked with VfL Wolfsburg defender Konstantinos Koulierakis.

While Arsenal have made Arsenal and France international centre-back William Saliba as their number one target in defence in the summer transfer window, the north London club believe that Koulierakis is a more accessible option.

Madrid forward Rodrygo is also the subject of interest from Manchester City.

The defending Premier League champions are keen on signing the Brazil international forward, for whom Madrid received a world-record bid in the January transfer window.

