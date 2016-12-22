Victor Lindelof agent confirms news that’ll cheer all Man Utd fans

Victor Lindelof’s agent has revealed he will hold a meeting with Benfica to discuss the future of the Manchester United target after confirming there is an offer on the table to sign the defender.

The Sweden centre-half has emerged as Jose Mourinho’s top target in January as he bids to shore up his defence. Reports earlier this week suggested officials from the player’s club, Benfica, had flown into Manchester to wrap up the finer details of the player’s £38million switch to Old Trafford.

Lindelof is considered one of the most sought-after young defenders in Europe and when questioned about his interest in the player, Mourinho offered this fairly cagey response.

However, the player’s agent Hasan Cetinkaya has now revealed that Benfica are mulling over an offer for the 22-year-old, although he refused to unveil which club had put in the bid.

Speaking to Swedish news outlet Aftonbladet, Cetinkaya said: “I will not comment on specific clubs. I can only comment that there is a bid for Benfica’s table, they can consider.

“And I’ll be meeting with Benfica also.”

The deal looks likely to be Manchester United’s only incoming during January, with Mourinho admitting he is not a huge fan of doing business in the winter window.