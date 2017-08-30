Victor Lindelof opens up over failure to get game time at Man Utd

Victor Lindelof admits he has found it hard watching from the sidelines after failing to play a single minute for Manchester United this season.

The Sweden defender joined United in a £31million deal from Benfica at the start of the summer, but has been forced to endure a watching brief with Eric Bailly and Phil Jones forming a solid central defensive partnership.

Although it was always Jose Mourinho’s intention to break Lindelof into the Premier League fold gently, the player still admits he has found his watching brief tough.

“It’s clear that you always want to play,” he told fotbollskanalen.

“It’s tough competition with very good players. So we’ll see how it gets, but of course you always want to play.”

Lindelof, however, was quick to play down claims he was frustrated and believes his chance will come, with Mourinho expected to hand him his chance in next month’s Champions League opener against Basel at Old Trafford.

“I have just got to the club. The last training week has gone very well and I feel I’m getting into it more and more,” the player insisted.

United’s other two summer signings Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic have been in top form since joining the club, but Lindelof hasn’t even featured in the club’s last two matchday squads.