Man Utd star admits to being plagued by injury problems while on pitch

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has admitted that he has “struggled” through several matches this season because of injury.

The demands on players this season are tougher than in any previous campaign; indeed, teams have the same number of matches to play but with one month fewer in the calendar.

As such, a host of Premier League stars have already felt the strain. For instance, Trent Alexnder-Arnold is out for four weeks with a calf problem, while Manchester City’s Nathan Ake has picked up a hamstring issue.

But it is also common for players to have less serious problems while playing, as is the case with Lindelof.

The Sweden international told Fotbollskanalen: “The back feels okay. I’ve been having problems for a few weeks. I’ve struggled through the matches there’s been.

“It’s nice that I got a few days off now where there has only been treatment and I really tried to rest.”

Sweden gave the 26-year-old time off for Wednesday’s international friendly with Denmark. But with Nations League matches against Croatia and France to come, Lindelof could yet play a part.

He added that he will try his best to make himself available, should his country need him on Saturday or Tuesday.

“It [my back] felt good in training. Hopefully there should be no problems,” Lindelof said.

“If they want me to play, I will try to play and see how it feels. Then after that we will see how the back will be.”

Man Utd’s current injury problems

Compared to the likes of Liverpool (15) and Manchester City (16), United have had eight injuries lasting 10 days or longer this season.

Left-back Luke Shaw is among the absentees, the Englishman picking up a hamstring injury against Everton.

Centre-back Eric Bailly is also on the sidelines after picking up an issue in October’s international break with Ivory Coast.

