Victor Lindelof gives little away amid fresh Man Utd link

Victor Lindelof has opened up on the latest speculation that Manchester United are preparing a fresh £40million approach to sign him.

The Benfica defender was tipped to move to Old Trafford in January, but United’s failure to secure the deal has seen speculation wane.

However, reports on Friday suggested Sweden defender Lindelof remains a target and United could trigger a £80million double deal for the player and his Benfica teammate Nelson Semedo.

However, the defender insists he has heard nothing new regarding a move to United and insisted his focus was entirely on Benfica.

Lindelof told VLT: “There are rumours that there is always, at all times.

“I will say the same thing I always do, I have a contract with Benfica.

“I have played there for five years and really enjoy myself.

“I’m still young and I feel I’m developing all of the time, football down there gives me a lot.

“So my answer will always be that I get on very well at Benfica and that’s where my focus is.”

United remain very much interested in signing a new centre-half this summer, and Saturday’s Paper Talk mooted a move for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.