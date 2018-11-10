Victor Lindelof has lifted the lid on his ongoing improvement as a Manchester United player and explained how Jose Mourinho has helped mould his game.

The Sweden defender joined United in a £30.1million switch from Benfica in the summer of 2017, but endured more than his fair share of hairy moments during his debut campaign at the club.

Such were the 24-year-old’s struggles that he was strongly linked with a move away from Old Trafford over the summer, while Mourinho’s wish to bring in a new central defender has been widely documented.

However, Lindelof has kicked on this term and started all five matches since the last international break to underline his status as United’s most improved player this season.

Asked to assess what has changed, the player explained how a clear frame of mind and guidance from his manager has aided him.

“It feels good,” Lindelof said. “I’ve been playing a lot of games since the start of the season, I’m just trying to keep on going and doing the best for the team.

“At the moment I feel good – my body is fresh.

“No, I never doubt (myself). I’ve always been confident. You have to work hard, you know.”

Hard work has been complemented by backing from the manager.

While Mourinho has publicly made his frustration clear at the lack of summer reinforcements at centre-back, he has had little to moan about when it comes to Lindelof’s recent form.

“Ever since I came, he’s been very important to me,” the defender said.

“He talks to me, tries to help me, he gives me – how do you say it in English… to improve my game and stuff like that.

“He’s been very important. I think he’s been fantastic and I’m very happy to have him as a coach.”

