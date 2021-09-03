Manchester United stalwart admits to chat over shrinking first-team prospects

Victor Lindelof has revealed he has spoken to Sweden head coach Janne Andersson about his uncertain future at Manchester United.

The 27-year-old central defender has three years remaining on his contract at Old Trafford, but his first-team chances have been diminished by the arrival of Raphael Varane.

Lindelof featured 45 times for United last season and was Harry Maguire’s central defensive partner. But despite a good start to this season and starting against Leeds and Southampton, he made way for Varane against Wolves.

United’s new £35m signing from Real Madrid was building up his fitness after arriving in mid-August. But he was thrown into the action at Molineux on August 29 and partnered Maguire in a 1-0 win.

It left Lindelof on the bench and the Sweden star has admitted he has spoken to Andersson about his future.

“Obviously I talked to the coach [here]. It is only good that at Manchester United we get new players into the club,” Lindelof said after captaining Sweden to a 2-1 win over Spain on Thursday.

“I think it is good for the team that we get those good players, but of course we [Andersson] have been talking.

“It was the greatest honour to lead Sweden out there [as captain] against Spain. So, of course, I was very proud of the team and the guys.

“For me to be captain and for the first time for such a match, it was an amazing feeling for me and to top it off with a win was very special.”

Lindelof reveals back issues

Lindelof has revealed he has been playing through the pain barrier at Old Trafford.

The former Benfica man says he has had a niggling back injury, which forced him to cut short his international duty in March.

The defender added: “I have played a lot the last two years and last year I had big problems with my back and played with pain.

“My back feels good now, there will probably be no problems. But I do not think I will play 50, 60 matches.

“Of course, you feel it, it is clear there is a very good atmosphere in the club. Everyone is looking forward to getting him (Ronaldo) into the team. It will be fun and I think he will add a lot.

“I think the squad looks very good. It feels good, we have a good atmosphere in the team and the Premier League is always a tough league.

“But we will do everything we can to win the title. That is the goal.”

