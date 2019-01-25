Victor Moses seals lengthy Fenerbahce loan deal

Victor Moses has signed for Fenerbahce on a one-and-a-half-year loan from Chelsea.

The 28-year-old has moved to Turkey until the end of the 2019-20 season after falling out of favour under Maurizio Sarri.

Moses has not featured since October, after making six appearances in all competitions, starting just once.

“Victor Moses has today joined Fenerbahce on loan until the end of the 2019/20 season,” Chelsea said.

“We wish Victor, a popular member of the squad, all the best on his loan deal in Turkey.”

Moses moved to Stamford Bridge from Wigan in August 2012 and now embarks on a fourth loan of his Chelsea career, after spells at Liverpool, Stoke and West Ham.

Moses was converted from a winger to wing-back by Antonio Conte, Sarri’s predecessor, playing a key role in the 2016-17 Premier League title triumph and 2018 FA Cup success.

The Crystal Palace academy graduate signed a contract extension in March 2017 to commit himself to Chelsea until the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

But Sarri said the former Nigeria international did not suit his style of play.

Former Tottenham striker Roberto Soldado, on loan Swansea midfielder Andre Ayew and on-loan Leicester striker Islam Slimani will be team-mates of Moses in Istanbul.

Fenerbahce are currently 15th in the 18-team Turkish Super Lig.