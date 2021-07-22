Victor Orta closes on long-term target as Leeds table offer for star

Leeds United are reported to be edging closer to the signing of Kristoffer Klaesson after it was claimed a bid has been accepted for the Valerenga goalkeeper.

Leeds have allowed Kiko Casilla to depart, which means they need a new backup for Illan Meslier. The young Frenchman impressed in his debut Premier League season, so is unlikely to be dislodged. More depth is still required, though, for the occasions on which he will not play.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side soon drew up a list of three potential options. However, one of these, Freddie Woodman, soon saw his name chalked off over fears about the minutes he would get at Elland Road.

However, Klaesson soon emerged as their priority after Valerenga’s manager actively encouraged Leeds to sign the Norway U21 man.

“If he’s being sold to Leeds, then I’m going to be very proud of course. Then I will certainly visit him. He and [Marcelo] Bielsa,” Dag-Eilev Fagermo told Discovery, as quoted by Eurosport Norway and cited by Sport Witness.

Now, according to Football Insider, that deal is edging closer with Leeds having had a bid accepted for the 20-year-old.

And they state Leeds director of football Victor Orta has tabled a contract to the goalkeeper to the Valerenga No 1.

Furthermore, Leeds are said to have already applied for a work permit for Klaesson. While he’s not yet a full international, he has represented Norway all the way through from school level to U21s. As such, there is a confident that their application will be successful.

Despite his tender years, Klaesson has already made 56 first-team appearances.

If all goes through as expected, he could sign on the dotted line for Leeds before the weekend. And while he will start the new season as No 2, he will offer strong competition to Meslier for the Leeds gloves.

Valerenga chief stays guarded on Klaesson deal

Earlier this week, Valerenga sporting director Jorgen Ingebrigtsen was keeping his cards close to his chest over the player’s move to Leeds.

“There is nothing more to say than that in addition to [Aron] Donnum and Klaesson, there is interest in many of our players. The activity has picked up a lot lately,” he said.

When specifically asked what can he say about Leeds’ interest and talks with Victor Orta for Klaesson, Ingebrigtsen was more forthcoming.

“The best clubs, and the best environments, work long-term with player recruitment,” he added.

“There, Victor (Orta, Leeds director of football) is one of the brightest in the subject. Leeds arrived on the field in the summer of 2019 and have been very good. We have had a good dialogue with them.

“They obviously saw something of Kristoffer early that they liked. They have been good at updating themselves on developments.”

