Victor Orta is ‘obsessed’ with luring Leeds United star to Sevilla but faces tricky negotiation

Sevilla are reportedly keen on signing one of Leeds United’s prized assets, but the deal could be tricky to manoeuvre for the Spanish club.

Leeds find themselves in a strong position heading into the tail end of the season. They are currently on course to finish the campaign on 96 points and Daniel Farke’s men have won their last eight consecutive games.

The competition at the top end of the Championship is tight though, especially with the likes of Leicester, Southampton and Ipswich Town all going strong.

One player in particular who has come into form of late has been Wilfried Gnonto. The dynamic Italian star spent the first half of the season on the bench, but he has forged his way into the starting XI of late.

With five goals in his last five matches, he is among the most in-form players in the league at this point in time. Given his eye-catching form, he’s now attracting interest from around Europe.

As reported by Sport Witness, Sevilla are keeping tabs on the winger. Former Leeds United director of football Victor Orta is the sporting director at the Spanish club and he is keen on a reunion with Gnonto.

It was Orta who originally signed the Italian youngster at Leeds and the report claims that Gnonto remains one of his ‘obsessions’ at Sevilla.

While the sporting director seems to be keen on the move, he recognises that Sevilla’s best chance of signing the player will be if Leeds aren’t promoted this season.

The report mentions that Orta and his team have already ‘showed their preferences’ for Gnonto, but a deal will likely be tough to pull off.

Given the tricky financial situation that Sevilla find themselves in, it seems unlikely that they would be able to meet Leeds’ lofty asking price and therefore negotiations would be tricky. Their best chance of singing Gnonto would be on loan, but this would only be possible if Leeds weren’t promoted.

Leeds need to go up in order to keep their prized assets

The club will be well aware of the need to achieve promotion this season. Along with Gnonto, the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray and Georginio Rutter will likely be in high demand this summer.

Leeds did well to keep hold of so many big names following their relegation to the Championship, but they will likely find it even tougher next season if they aren’t promoted.

The good news for Leeds is that most of their key assets as tied down to long-term deals. This means that the club is still in a fairly strong position to dictate their value, even if they aren’t promoted this season.

In the case of Gnonto, he is under contract until 2027, although there have been strong rumours of a fresh deal being in the pipeline with improved terms.

Everton tried and failed to lure the Italian away from Elland Road in the summer and a fresh contract would be quite the statement of intent from the club at this stage.

