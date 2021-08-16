Victor Orta springs into action as Paratici readies Tottenham raid on Leeds

Leeds United have sprung into action over Patrick Bamford’s future after Tottenham registered transfer interest in the striker, a report claims.

Spurs continue to look for a new star up front, but boss Nuno Espirito Santo wants a signing regardless of Harry Kane’s future. Indeed, Nuno will be happy to either replace Kane with a new player, or find a partner the England captain. So far, Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic has proved among the top transfer targets.

Spurs have reportedly trumped Atletico Madrid’s €50million bid for the Serbia international.

However, The Telegraph now reports that Fiorentina want their star man to stay in Italy and sign a new contract.

As such, Tottenham transfer chief Fabio Paratici has turned his attention to Bamford at Elland Road.

The 27-year-old’s contract previously ran until the summer of 2022. But David Ornstein of The Athletic recently revealed that he has signed a one-year extension until 2023.

As such, there is less urgency for Leeds to tie him down. Nevertheless, sporting director Victor Orta has made it a priority given that Tottenham have come calling.

Kane’s future at Spurs took another twist on Sunday after he failed to make the squad for the 1-0 win over Manchester City.

Transfer Chatter - Spurs to battle Atletico for Serbian, PSG's Ronaldo plan and Liverpool eye exciting Belgian winger Spurs are to go head-to-head with Atletico Madrid over Serbian striker, PSG have a one-year plan in place to 'unite this generations best players' and Liverpool planning move for exciting Belgian talent, all in today's transfer chatter.

He only returned to training on Friday following his post-Euro 2020 holiday. However, Gary Neville pointed out that every other England player who started the final at least made the bench for the first matches of the new season.

Kane has three years left on his contract and believes that he has a gentleman’s agreement with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy allowing him to leave this summer.

Levy, however, believes otherwise and does not want to sell.

The Telegraph notes as such, that Spurs see Bamford as ideal support for Kane, not his replacement.

Bamford faced criticism for his form in the Championship, but scored 17 Premier League goals last season.

Nuno on Kane, Tottenham transfer

Speaking after Sunday’s win over City, Nuno insisted that Kane remains a Tottenham player.

He said: “Look, Harry Kane is one of the best players in the world, honestly.

“We are very lucky to have him. He has to get ready and help the team. We still have to go to Portugal then we think about Wolves.”

Spurs have nonetheless recruited well elsewhere this summer, landing goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini, defender Cristian Romero and attacker Bryan Gil.

Paul Pogba’s iconic moments for Manchester United, Juventus and France