Leeds United are at the front of the queue to sign Adama Traore should Wolves decide to cash in on the winger, according to a report.

The powerful wideman endured an indifferent season with Wolves, with his transfer value decreasing as a result. That loss of form, however, did not prevent him making Luis Enrique’s squad as they reached the semi-finals of the European Championships.

While Traore did not play much of a role for his country, he still has a number of top clubs interested in his services.

Indeed, having impressed during the 2019/20 season, Traore was linked with huge moves to Liverpool and Barcelona. And while his form during 2021/22 dropped off – along with many of his Wolves teammates – he remains a player of interest for many.

This summer, Traore has been linked with a club-record move to Leeds. Marcelo Bielsa’s side are looking to build on their strong return to the Premier League and are reportedly weighing up an approach.

He’s also reportedly being eyed by Chelsea. That’s amid claims that Thomas Tuchel is looking to play Traore in a wing-back role next season. Tuchel had wanted to sign Achraf Hakimi, but he instead opted for a move to PSG.

However, as per 90min, it is Leeds who remain firmly on Traore’s trail, with Marcelo Bielsa seemingly a huge fan.

They state Traore is keen to leave Molineux and make a fresh start elsewhere. Furthermore, if the price is right, Wolves would be willing to sell. Once ranked in the £60m- £70m bracket, Wolves could offload the pacy wideman for now just £30m.

Indeed, Traore is well known to Leeds director of football Victor Orta. He signed him for Middlesbrough from Aston Villa. And Orta is also reported to have held talks with Traore earlier this year when it became evident that he could move on.

With just two years left on his deal, there’s a growing feeling he will leave Wolves this summer. And 90min reckon a move to Leeds looks the most likely outcome if the two sides can agree a deal.

Bamford a huge fan of Traore

One Leeds man who knows Traore well is star striker Patrick Bamford.

The two men played together at the Riverside and enjoyed a good understanding.

Indeed, Bamford described Traore as “incredible” and one of the best he’s played with.

“In terms of physical ability and technical talent, I honestly think he’s probably the best player I’ve been in a team with,” Bamford told the Northern Echo.

“His pace, his power and his strength are exceptional.

“But he’s only young and he’s still got a lot to learn. He just needs to work out the other side of the game. He can still switch off when he doesn’t have the ball. The team might have it, but if he’s not in possession, he needs to make sure he’s still completely switched on.

“His talent is incredible though, and he must be so hard to play against. You never know what he’s going to do, if I’m honest.”

