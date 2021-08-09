Leeds remain keen to sign Hertha Berlin forward Matheus Cunha after reports in Germany stated a new, tempting price needed to sign the Olympic gold medalist.

The Brazilian forward caught the eye in 2020/21 with his standout performances in the Bundesliga. He scored eight goals and assisted eight more during a fine season for the capital club. As such, reports have claimed that Leeds have registered interest in signing him.

The forward has four years remaining on his Hertha deal and the Bundesliga club would ideally like to keep him.

Indeed, varying reports have stated his fee ranges from anything between €25m – €35m.

However, despite their interest being well documented, Leeds are yet to make an official move for Cunha.

Part of that reason has been that the forward has been away at the Olympics with Brazil. However, after catching the eye in Japan as Brazil claimed gold, fresh reports in Germany claim Leeds are readying an approach.

As per German newspaper Berliner-Kurier, Leeds have learned that Hertha would now accept a deal for £23.2m. That €25m fee may just be within their reach too as director of football Victor Orta bids to work some more transfer magic.

Orta last summer swooped to bring in another talented Brazilian in Raphinha for just £17m. And Berliner-Kuerier reckons the chance to play alongside his countryman at Elland Road could prove a big sway.

They believe that the “magic” Brazilian would complement his compatriot Raphinha perfectly in Leeds’ attack. Furthermore, they state the 22-year-old ‘may be tempted’ by a move to the Premier League.

However, Leeds may not have it all their own way if they want to sign Cunha.

As per Calciomercato, Italian side Atalanta are readying a move of their own for Cunha. Having watched him closely at the Olympics, the Serie A outfit are said to have been impressed by the Brazilian.

And with money to spend following the sale of Cristian Romero to Tottenham, Atalanta would be well placed to beat Leeds to his signature.

Furthermore, with Champions League football on offer, a move to Bergamo could yet prove the more tempting for Cunha.

Hertha hint at Cunha exit

Hertha sporting director Fredi Bobic is realistic over Cunha’s future and knows he’s a saleable asset for the club.

Furthermore, he could be moved on if their asking price is met to fund their own team strengthening.

“I’ve met with his agent and exchanged ideas with him (Cunha). It was a good conversation,” Bobic said last month.

“I told him that I am very happy that Matheus is with us. He is our best player. But he needs to change a few things about himself, because otherwise he will have problems in the future, no matter where he plays.

“If he’s completely commits to Hertha, he’s a player we don’t have to worry about.”

Bobic added: “If he wants to move on, it will only happen if the price is right,” he added. “It’s simple: either you commit completely and dig in – or you bring up something else that makes sense.

“I had the feeling that the agent thought that was great. That was a clear statement, he can deal with that. And it’s not like there are 20 clubs lining up right now.”

