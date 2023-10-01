Victor Osimhen: Chelsea, Arsenal linked goal machine responds to controversial Napoli TikTok post

Serie A goal machine Victor Osimhen has spoken out after his club Napoli posted two controversial videos on TikTok which appeared to mock him.

Chelsea and Arsenal are thought to be very keen on signing the Nigeria international, and the videos may led to speculation that they may have a chance at signing him in January.

Osimhen scored an incredible 26 goals in 32 Serie A appearances last season – firing Napoli to their first league title since 1990.

He has continued his fine form this season, too, netting five times in seven Serie A games so far – but two bizarre videos that saw Napoli mock their own player appeared on their TikTok account earlier this week.

Napoli released an ‘apology’ stating that they ‘did not intend to ‘offend or mock Osimhen’, who is described as a ‘club treasure.’

As reported by TEAMtalk, both Arsenal and Chelsea are very interested in signing Osimhen, who was valued at an eye-watering £170m during the summer window.

That price tag is expected to fall as time goes on, though, with the striker’s contract set to expire in June 2025.

READ MORE: Major blow for Man Utd and Arsenal, with European giants set to ‘open talks’ with superb Serie A star

Osimhen reaffirms commitment to Napoli

Judging by Osimhen’s latest statement, however, it seems the prolific centre-forward is happy to remain with Napoli despite the controversy.

He scored off the bench for the Italian giants on Saturday as the Serie A champions beat Lecce, and has attempted to ‘restore unity’ as he is “forever grateful” for the people at the club.

“Coming to the city of Naples in 2020 was a wonderful decision for me. The people of Napoli have shown me so much love and kindness, and I will not allow anyone to come between us,” Osimhen said in a statement.

“The passion of the people of Naples fuels my fire to always play with my heart and soul, and the love for the badge is unwavering as I wear it with pride.

“The accusations against people of Naples are untrue. I have a lot of friends that are Napolitans and have become part of my family and everyday life. I appreciate Nigerians and everyone for leading their voices to support and reach out to me.

“I’m forever grateful. Let’s support unity, respect and understanding. FORZA NAPOLI SEMPRE.”

Chelsea and Arsenal’s interest in Osimhen is unlikely to go away, but the suggestions that they have a greater chance of signing him in January because of Napoli’s bizarre TikTok videos appear to be wide of the mark – even if they were inappropriate.

READ MORE: Chelsea facing transfer disaster as stalled negotiations see Barcelona join race for coveted star