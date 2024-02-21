Victor Osimhen: Chelsea hold key advantage on Arsenal in race for Napoli star as PSG line up move for life after Mbappe

Victor Osimhen is set to be at the centre of one of the biggest transfer sagas of 2024.

Chelsea currently lead Arsenal in the race for Napoli forward Victor Osimhen this summer, TEAMtalk can reveal – but Paris Saint-Germain are considering making an offer as they prepare for life after Kylian Mbappe.

Osimhen will leave Napoli at the end of the season and be one of the biggest stories this summer as the world’s top club clamour to try and sign one of the best strikers in world football.

There are three sides who are leading the charge and sources have given an update as to the likelihood of his next destination and who is currently at the front of the pack.

Sources at PSG have told us that they have listed Osimhen as a potential replacement for the outgoing Kylian Mbappe and they do believe they have a strong chance of landing the Nigeria international striker.

READ MORE: Liverpool very keen on Crystal Palace star as chances of beating Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham to deal are assessed

They have already sounded out his camp to find out the possibilities of a deal and are seriously considering an attempt in the summer.

Arsenal are also very keen to bring in a world-class number nine and have also held conversations with Osimhen’s camp, with manager Mikel Arteta known to be a big admirer of the striker.

However, Osimhen is not the only option on their list with the club also looking at Sporting Lisbon’s Victor Gyokeres, Brighton and Hove Albion’s Joao Pedro and Victor Boniface, the Bayer Leverkusen forward.

Victor Osimhen wants Chelsea move despite Arsenal, PSG interest

The Premier League is the desired destination for Osimhen, who is keen to showcase his skills in a league he grew up watching. His favourite players as a youngster were fellow Africans who took the league by storm and made themselves household names.

This, TEAMtalk understands, is where Chelsea currently have the edge over others for his signature.

TEAMtalk reported recently that the club are working tirelessly to pull off the deal, having already held talks with Osimhen’s representatives and called upon club legends Didier Drogba and John Obi Mikel to help persuade the 25-year-old to join.

Sources say Osimhen wants to move to Stamford Bridge and has made it clear he is keen to try and sort out a deal that sees him wearing the blue of Chelsea next season, with Mikel and Drogba – Osimhen’s boyhood idol – in constant communication with the prolific front man in an effort to sell Chelsea’s vision to him.

The only risk to Chelsea landing Osimhen in the summer is the board balking at the price point and wage requirements and deciding to stick to their plan of going for young players with potential.

To that end, Brighton’s Evan Ferguson is just one emerging talent highly admired by the club.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool burst ahead of Man Utd, Chelsea in race for ‘electric’ forward as ‘huge’ scouting effort revealed