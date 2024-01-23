Victor Osimhen to Chelsea: Napoli superstar says he’s ‘already chosen’ next move; verdict given on PL rumours

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, Chelsea are determined to sign a pre-agreement with Victor Osimhen that would see the Napoli superstar join this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino has identified the Nigeria international as his top target as he looks to add a prolific goal scorer to his squad ahead of next season.

Chelsea summer signing Nicolas Jackson has struggled to climatise to the Premier League, while Armando Broja could leave Stamford Bridge before the end of the month.

Fellow striker Christopher Nkunku is expected to be involved for the Blues soon after recovering from an injury but it remains to be seen what impact he will have.

Osimhen certainly has the potential to be a game-changing addition for the London club. The 25-year-old netted an incredible 26 goals in 32 league games last season, firing Napoli to their first Serie A title since 1990.

He has continued his scoring form this term, too, netting seven league goals in 13 matches so far.

Arsenal are also thought to be big admirers of Osimhen, but Chelsea are at the front of the queue for his signature.

Osimhen speaks out on Premier League rumours

Even if Chelsea are able to reach a pre-agreement with Osimhen, they will still have to stump up a huge fee to lure him away from Napoli at the end of the season.

The talisman has a £103m release clause in his contract – which TEAMtalk understands is not beyond the reach of the Blues.

It’s thought that Chelsea legends Didier Drogba and John Obi-Mikel have helped to convince Osimhen to join Pochettino’s team.

Now, in an interview with CBS Sport on Tuesday, the Napoli star said that he has already chosen his next destination.

“The rumour is going around about me joining the Premier League,” Osimhen said.

“When you are one of the hottest strikers on the globe you expect this type of thing.

“The EPL is one of the biggest and best leagues in the world. Now I am with Napoli… But I already made up my mind.

“I already know what I want to do with my career. I already know the next decision I want to take.

“For now I want to finish the season strong, relax with my daughter, think about my life and then come out with the decision I have already made.”

