Arsenal, Chelsea and PSG have all made approaches for Victor Osimhen and the Napoli striker has reached a decision on who he wants to join, though why a transfer is still far from straightforward has been revealed.

Osimhen is determined to leave Napoli before the August 30 deadline and the elite-level striker is predictably courting interest from multiple heavyweights.

Premier League pair Chelsea and Arsenal as well as Ligue 1 giant PSG have all shown interest in the 26-year-old. Osimhen’s record of 41 goals in his last 57 Serie A matches over the last two seasons is an obvious indication why.

Osimhen’s existing deal with Napoli contains a mammoth release clause worth well in excess of £100m.

Reports have differed as to whether it’s worth €120m/£103m or €130m/£111.6m. However, what is clear is it would take a bid of nine figures to trigger the clause and take Napoli out of the equation.

Many believe the addition of a high calibre striker would be the final piece of Arsenal’s puzzle and help the club lift their first Premier League title since 2004.

PSG are seeking to replace the attacking output lost through Kylian Mbappe’s defection to Real Madrid. Mbappe scored on his Real Madrid debut on Wednesday night in the 2-0 victory over Atalanta to lift the UEFA Super Cup.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have been the most heavily linked club with Osimhen over the past few weeks. While many of the Blues’ additions in the Todd Boehly era are ones for the future, Osimhen would very much represent a top class signing for the here and now.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano provided a detailed update on Chelsea’s attempts to sign Osimhen while speaking on the Playback streaming platform.

Chelsea move stalls for two reasons

Chelsea hope to sign Osimhen and sell Romelu Lukaku to Napoli. Lukaku is open to joining Napoli who in turn, are more than willing to replace Osimhen with Lukaku.

However, Chelsea’s move is not progressing thanks in large part to two reasons. Firstly, Chelsea are asking for a loan agreement which neither Osimhen or Napoli want and secondly, Romano suggested Chelsea are hesitant to match the striker’s salary demands.

“Osimhen remains of interest to Chelsea,” declared Romano. “Chelsea want Osimhen, and in their talks with Napoli for Lukaku two weeks ago, Napoli told Chelsea – ‘if you want, we can discuss Osimhen.’

“Chelsea at the moment are still discussing for a loan. Osimhen doesn’t want to go on loan and Osimhen will not reduce his salary.

“I keep repeating the same thing. If at some point Osimhen changes his mind or if Chelsea decide to offer a permanent transfer this story can be different.

“Today, it remains a strong interest, a discussion between Napoli and Chelsea, a discussion for Lukaku, and potentially a discussion with Osimhen.

“But it all depends on whether Osimhen changes his mind about a loan or if Chelsea will pay for a permanent transfer or a creative formula or giving Osimhen the salary he wants.

“Because I say again, Osimhen will not reduce his salary by one single euro to join any club.”

READ MORE: The fascinating XI Chelsea could line up with in 2024/25 as Maresca awaits ANOTHER big signing

Osimhen chooses between Arsenal, Chelsea, PSG

According to a fresh update from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg – which came after Romano’s reporting – Osimhen has chosen PSG as his next club.

However, that doesn’t mean the transfer saga is on the cusp of resolving. On the contrary, Plettenberg claimed PSG cannot and will not move for Osimhen until they shift one of Goncalo Ramos or Randal Kolo Muani.

Taking to X, Plettenberg stated: “Understand that Victor Osimhen still wants to join Paris Saint-Germain until Deadline Day as PSG is definitely his desired destination.

“Chelsea, still trying to sign the 26-year-old striker and been told that there was also a loose approach from Arsenal weeks ago.

“But Osimhen is not currently pushing for a move to the Premier League. His preference is Paris but they can’t proceed as Kolo Muani/Ramos are under contract.”

As such, and while we now know Osimhen wants PSG, it’s by no means certain he gets his wish.

Despite not being favoured by the striker, Chelsea and to a lesser extent Arsenal both remain active in the race and if Osimhen is determined to leave Napoli before August 30, he may yet have to change his stance on moving to England.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal to complete major sale before signing Mikel Merino, as Tottenham inadvertently rescue Edu and Arteta