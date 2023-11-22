Victor Osimhen chooses next club as one of Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham left delighted; club icon key to decision

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has reportedly decided on Chelsea as his ideal Premier League club, despite also being chased by Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Speculation is starting to ramp up ahead of Osimhen potentially leaving Napoli next summer. The reigning Serie A champions have been working hard to tie him down to a new contract, but they have not yet been able to agree a fresh deal.

With Osimhen’s current terms due to expire in June 2025, Napoli owner Aurelio de Laurentiis could be forced into selling his prized asset at the end of the season, in order to prevent a cut-price exit the following year.

As the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Spurs and Manchester United are all in the market for new strikers, there is expected to be a serious battle to land the Nigeria star. Although, Man Utd could now be turning their attention to other goalscorers, with Erik ten Hag keen on Porto’s Mehdi Taremi.

Osimhen has done little to end the talk about his future. During an appearance on John Obi Mikel’s Obi One podcast, he admitted to having the shirts of Man Utd and Chelsea as a child. He added that ‘everyone in Nigeria watches [the] Premier League’, in a big hint that he could soon arrive in England.

According to the Evening Standard journalist Nizaar Kinsella, Osimhen has already made a decision on where he wants to go next. He is poised to reject offers from Arsenal and Spurs in order to link up with Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea.

“It’s a bad market for strikers in January, and Osimhen is the striker that everyone wants,” he said during an appearance on the London Is Blue podcast. “There’s no point in getting another young one now.

“He’d be a great fit, and Chelsea like him. Osimhen likes Chelsea, I had the information for a little while.

Victor Osimhen ‘has always loved’ Chelsea

“He’s always loved Chelsea, loved [Didier] Drogba. They’ve got some similarities. He’d be interested in Manchester United, but they’re not going to sign a striker. It’s basically Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs competing in the battleground and Osimhen would probably pick Chelsea out of the three.”

Kinsella is right in saying that Osimhen wants to join Chelsea in order to follow in the footsteps of Blues legend Drogba.

When speaking to Mikel, the 24-year-old explained how he is trying to mould his game on the former Ivory Coast ace.

“I am still learning and watching a lot of Drogba’s highlights as well as some other amazing strikers,” he said.

“Last season he texted me on Instagram. When it is someone you like and idolise so much, and when you see Didier Drogba with the verified page – at first I went on to his page to see if it was the real one.

“I took a screenshot of it a few times and then replied. The message was really inspiring and encouraging to me.

“That he is watching and rooting for me, I got motivation. Then getting your idol texting you motivation, that is a huge one for me also. It is like double motivation.”

Meanwhile, Spurs have become the third potential suitor to end their interest in a Chelsea player, according to reports.