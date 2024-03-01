Victor Osimhen: Former Chelsea star reveals which club Napoli sensation ‘wants to join’ to leave Arsenal, Man Utd hanging

Victor Osimhen looks to have chosen his next club

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has revealed which Premier League club prolific Napoli striker Victor Osimhen ‘loves’ and wants to ultimately join.

The Nigeria international, who has scored 72 goals in 122 appearances for Napoli, has attracted interest from the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the summer transfer window.

A report also emerged on Thursday that Manchester City have joined the race for Osimhen, given long-standing concerns that Erling Haaland could eventually end up at Real Madrid.

Napoli’s president, Aurelio de Laurentiis, has already confirmed that the striker, who has a release clause between €120million (£102.6m) and €130m (£111.2m) in his contract, will leave at the end of the season.

DON’T MISS: Exit-linked Chelsea star defies board with shock stance on future after devastating verdict

And Mikel, who shares a close relationship with Osimhen, claims the 25-year-old is keen on a move to Stamford Bridge.

“I’m still Osimhen’s agent, trying to get him to Chelsea! I’ve got 20 per cent of that deal, so I hope it works out!” Mikel said at the Web Summit Qatar on Thursday.

When asked if Osimhen joining Chelsea is a ‘genuine possibility’, Mikel replied: “I think there is genuine interest between both. I think he loves the club, he wants to come to the club.

“Obviously, he wants to follow my footsteps as a Nigerian player who has played for Chelsea – Victor Moses, Celestine Babayaro, not a lot of us.

“London as well, fantastic city, instead of going to Liverpool or places like that you want to live in London.

“But he also has a lot of interest. Paris Saint-Germain, Man United.

“I’m still pushing, sending him messages, trying to make sure he doesn’t expect to much, narrow you’re mind on one club – the Blues.

“I am pushing him, I hope he comes to the club. I think one thing we lack, I think everyone who watch the [Carabao Cup] final on Sunday will see that one thing we are lacking is scoring goals. We need that striker who will score goals.

“And that’s what Victor will give you. He’s not the most skilful guy, but goals are definitely guaranteed.

“If he could get us 20 plus a season, 25, who knows, that’s what Erling Haaland does, that’s why he’s one of the best, he’s not really there for link-ups and all that, get the ball in the box and he will finish. That’s something Victor will definitely give us.

“Let’s hope it works out and he comes to Chelsea and becomes a legend.”

Osimhen signing would come at a cost for Chelsea

We revealed that Chelsea are keen to find an elite number nine to help them push up the Premier League table and change the fortunes of a club struggling to break back into the top six, with Osimhen a major target.

And, judging by Mikel’s comments, they could be closing in on their man – if Todd Boehly is prepared to activate that release clause.

But, given Boehly’s big-spending past at Stamford Bridge, that should not be an issue. Although the club would almost certainly have to offload one or two homegrown players first to appease FFP rules.

That will once again open up the Conor Gallagher exit conundrum, with the Tottenham target remaining the most marketable of the players they would actually consider selling.

Chelsea are back in action Saturday when they head to London rivals Brentford in the Premier League.

READ MORE: Pochettino sack: Assessing the eight candidates who could replace the under-fire Chelsea boss