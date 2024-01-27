Victor Osimhen told to join Arsenal over Chelsea, Man Utd in brutal snub; he could fire them to trophies

Gary Lineker shares his thoughts on the future of Victor Osimhen

Chelsea are determined to win the race for Victor Osimhen but Gary Lineker thinks the Napoli superstar would be better off joining Arsenal.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, Mauricio Pochettino has made Osimhen his number-one transfer target as he aims to take Chelsea back to the pinnacle of English and European football.

The 25-year-old will not be going anywhere this month, however, so his suitors will have to wait until the end of the season to secure a deal.

Along with Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United are also thought to be big admirers of Osimhen, who scored a stunning 26 goals in 32 Serie A appearances last season.

The Nigeria international has carried his form into this campaign, too, netting seven times in 13 league outings so far for Napoli.

Osimhen reportedly a €130m (approx. £111m) release clause in his contract with the Italian giants, which Chelsea are willing to pay.

Whether or not Arsenal or Man Utd would be willing to splash out that much on the goal machine remains to be seen.

Lineker: Arsenal are ‘a centre-forward away from winning things’

On the Rest is Football Podcast, Lineker was asked by Micah Richards who he would sign for if he was in Osimhen’s position.

“I think I’d look at it and I’d go, at the moment, Arsenal,” Lineker replied.

“Obviously, we’re talking about everyone offers the same thing, that’s what you want, blah blah blah in your contract.

“I mean, to be honest, they earn so much now that you can just choose where you want to go.

“I would say, Arsenal are probably a centre-forward away from winning things. Chelsea are a centre-forward away from becoming competitive again.

“Man Utd are a centre-forward away from improving, but they’ve still got a long way to go.

“If I were him, you want to go somewhere where you think you’re going to win things.”

Arsenal currently sit in third place in the Premier League table – five points adrift from league leaders Liverpool. Mikel Arteta’s side have shown that they have real quality in the last two seasons.

Many pundits have questioned, however, whether strikers Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are prolific enough to turn them into serial trophy winners.

We know Arsenal are keen on signing Brentford’s Ivan Toney in the summer, but it will be interesting to see if they rival Chelsea for Osimhen’s signature.

