Victor Osimhen latest: £55m offer poised to be agreed for prolific Arsenal, Chelsea target

Victor Osimhen could be on his way to the Saudi Pro League

Napoli have reportedly received a €65 million (£55m) transfer offer for Chelsea and Arsenal transfer target Victor Osimhen ahead of the close of the summer transfer window.

The Serie A giants have decided to let their prized asset leave the club this summer after agreeing a deal to sign Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku as his direct replacement.

Lukaku has spent the last two seasons out on loan at Inter Milan and Roma and is poised to return to Italy in a deal worth around £38m before Friday’s deadline.

Chelsea had initially been exploring a swap deal with Napoli involving Lukaku and Osimhen but were put off by the latter’s valuation of over £100m at the time.

DON’T MISS – The 10 most expensive Chelsea sales of all time, featuring Man Utd and Real Madrid raids

That figure has now dropped to nearer £85m, although it’s the Nigerian international £500,000-a-week salary demands that have now seemingly seen the Stamford Bridge outfit back away from any deal as they look to cut their already bloated wage bill not increase it.

Arsenal, however, remain constantly linked with a swoop for the prolific 25-year-old goalscorer, who has notched 114 goals in 223 club career games.

And while that sort of salary would also create problems for the Gunners, Mikel Arteta’s men are arguably a reliable No.9 away from finally releasing Manchester City’s stranglehold on the Premier League.

Indeed, Mikel Arteta stated after the weekend win at Aston Villa that the club remain in the market for a new striker after it was announced that Gabriel Jesus will miss some game time with a groin injury.

Speaking after that Villa Park truimph, Arteta acknowledged that his side are ‘still short’ up front and hopes they can add to their squad before Friday’s deadline.

“We are really happy with the squad we have,” Arteta told Sky Sports.

“It is true we have an injury with Gabriel Jesus as well and we missed him. So we are a little bit short. If we can do something we will do it but at the moment we love the ones we have, they are really, really good.”

Al Ahli closing in on Osimhen deal

However, it appears that Osimhen could be on the verge of heading to the Saudi Pro League instead following the latest developments.

Fabrizio Romano reports that an agreement between Napoli and Al Ahli for a package in excess of €65m is almost done, pending small details.

However, he adds that no agreement is in place with Osimhen so far as the Nigerian striker wants an ‘important salary’, while there will also be a release clause included.

It’s been stated before that Osimhen is against moving to Saudi Arabia this early in his career as he feels he could be a massive success at a bigger club in Europe.

But unless he cuts his wage demands, a move to the Premier League certainly looks off the cards and both Chelsea and Arsenal proved over the weekend that they do not necessarily need the marksmen.

Enzo Maresca’s men crushed Wolves 6-2 at Molineux on Sunday, with Noni Madueke registering a hat-trick and Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer and latest signing Joao Felix also getting off the mark for the season.

READ MORE – Nott’m Forest submit record-breaking striker bid after Arsenal star snubs City Ground switch

Arsenal also have a habit of sharing their goals around without the need so much for a goalscoring central attacker, although Kai Havertz did a good job in that role last season.

Leandro Trossard and Thomas Partey were on target in the second-half of their win at Villa to make it two wins from two to start the new campaign for the Gunners.