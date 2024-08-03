Arsenal have already made a number of impressive additions to their squad in the summer transfer market, but they could face a real battle to sign a huge attacking target.

The arrival of Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna could help transform an already resolute Arsenal defence, while they are continuously linked with a move for Real Sociedad and Spain midfielder Mikel Merino.

However, the Gunners have long been linked with a move for a striker with some supporters unhappy with the potency of their current attacking options. Gabriel Jesus has struggled to assert himself as the main striker since joining from Manchester City in 2022.

Last season, the signing of Kai Havertz from Chelsea in a reported £65m deal raised a lot of eyebrows, and although he grew into his role with the Gunners, scoring 13 goals in his debut campaign, he has not been viewed as the answer to Arsenal’s need for an out and out frontman.

Links with Alexander Isak from Newcastle earlier in the window never developed into anything concrete with the Magpies steadfastly denying any possibility of selling the Swede, while Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres is also a rumoured target.

But reports in Spain suggest Arsenal are one of two clubs, alongside Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has opted to choose between before the end of the window, with the Nigerian set to leave the Italian club. Arsenal are said to be willing to meet Napoli’s €100m demands.

There are reports elsewhere that new Partenopei boss Antonio Conte wants to reunite with Romelu Lukaku, with whom he won Serie A at Inter in 2021. The Belgian is surplus to requirements at Chelsea, so that pursuit could hasten Osimhen’s exit.

In an interview with ESPN last month, Mikel Arteta was coy on his side’s ability to spend big due to Profit and Sustainability Rules but admitted he wanted to strengthen where possible.

“We are looking to improve in every possible department,” he said.

Arsenal still in the mix for Osimhen race

“With the new regulations, there are certain things we have to respect and be conscious of and then obviously the Euros and Copa America are slowing everything down.

“Hopefully now it is going to pick up a little bit. There are things that we have to improve, that’s for sure and we are going to try to. But the market is tricky.

“We have been very aggressive, we are very determined and we have a clear idea obviously of what we want to do.

“It will come down to finding the right agreements at the right time.”

PSG are in the market for an attacking player to fill the void left by Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid, while they are also closing in on a deal to sign Benfica midfielder Joao Neves, who had also been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

